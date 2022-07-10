BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Big Flats and Waverly will face off for a District 6 Little League championship on Tuesday.

The Big Flats 10-12 year old All-Stars rallied late and defeated Corning-Painted Post 6-4 in seven innings at home on Sunday in the District 6 semifinals. Isaiah Kibler hit an RBI single thru the right side in the third inning to give C-PP a 1-0 lead.

Corning took a 2-0 lead into the sixth and final inning. Lee Updyke hit an RBI single up the middle for Big Flats to cut the lead to 2-1 and another run would come into score on a ground ball by Charlie Ruhmel to tie it at 2 and send the game to extra innings. Updyke would be hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seven inning and Beckett Doane came into score to give Big Flats a 3-2 lead. Ruhmel was up next and hit a 3-run double to the gap in left center to put Big Flats up 6-2 and they would hang on for a 6-4 win to advance to the District 6 title game.

The Waverly 10-12 year old All-Stars defeated Horseheads at home 9-4 in the other semifinal. Big Flats will face Waverly in the District 6 championship game on Tuesday.