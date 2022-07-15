ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios had three big innings at the plate in their win at home on Friday night.

The Elmira Pioneers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the third inning on their way to a 14-4 win in seven innings against the Utica Blue Sox at Dunn Field. Bobby Marsh hit a two-run double to center field and the Pios scored 5 runs in the second inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning and the Pioneers added five more runs to take a 10-0 lead. The Pios would score four more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 14-4 and clinch the win.

PGCBL All-Star Tristan Ciampa made the start for Elmira and allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out four to earn the win. Marsh went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI’s for the Pioneers. Aiden Blake went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and two runs scored for Elmira.

The Elmira Pioneers (15-17) host the Batavia Muckdogs on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.