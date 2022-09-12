CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had a big second half on Monday to stay undefeated this season.

The Corning boys soccer team scored four goals in the second half to defeat Horseheads 4-1 at home on Monday. Ben Church scored on a penalty kick for Horseheads late in the first half and the Blue Raiders led 1-0 at halftime. Aidan Crane scored two straight goals early in the second half to put Corning in front 2-1. 18 Sports Athlete of the Week Carter Rosno added two goals later in the half for the Hawks. The reigning Section IV Class AA champs move to 4-0 this season with the win.

Jake Bennett made nine saves in goal for the Blue Raiders. Caleb Anderson had five saves for the Hawks. Corning hosts Ithaca on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Horseheads is on the road against Elmira on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.