PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles stayed undefeated in conference play this season thanks to a big second period on Saturday.

The No. 10 Elmira College women’s ice hockey team shut out New England College at home 4-0. The Soaring Eagles scored all four of their goals in the second period. Emma Bradbury, McKenzie Schmidt, Madi Morton, and Mary McCafferty all scored goals in the second period for EC. The Soaring Eagles moved to an undefeated 10-0 this season in the NEHC with the win.

Sean D’urso was busy in goal for the Pilgrims and made 71 saves for New England. Leonie Kuehberger earned the victory in net for the Soaring Eagles and improved to 10-4 this season.

Elmira College (11-5) hosts Salem State in an NEHC matchup on Friday at 6:00 p.m.