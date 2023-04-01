ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth were dealt a loss by the first-place Hat Tricks at home on Saturday.

The Elmira Mammoth erased a two-goal deficit but were dealt a 6-2 loss by the first-place Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday at First Arena in downtown Elmira. The Hat Tricks would jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Stavros Soilis would score a goal in the first period and another in the second period for the Mammoth to tie the game at 2 heading into the second intermission.

The Hat Tricks would respond with four unanswered goals in the third period including two straight scored by Michael Marchesan on their way to a 6-2 victory.

Elmira (14-31-6) begins a two-game series at Danbury on Friday at 7:30 p.m.