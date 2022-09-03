WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season in style on Saturday.

The first Waverly Game Day was held in downtown Waverly on Saturday as the Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season. A parade of Waverly athletes was held on Broad Street in front of a big crowd. The event also included food, live music, raffles, mascot photos, and more while enjoying the best of downtown Waverly.

The event began a big day of sports in Waverly. A high school football doubleheader was held at Waverly Memorial stadium. The defending Class D state champs Tioga defeated Marlboro 48-20 in their season opener in game one of the doubleheader that began at 3:00 p.m. Waverly hosted Chester in the nightcap in their home opener and the Wolverines began their season with a 31-13 win.