ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, it was an NHL dream fulfilled for Elmira’s Johnny Beecher.

After two years in the AHL with Providence, Beecher earned a roster spot for opening night with the Boston Bruins. Boston hosts the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night at 7:30 pm on TNT from TD Garden.

Through a lifetime of work, Beecher has had unwavering support from his family. Father Bill, president of Chapel Lumber in Southport, his mom Natasha and brother Bryce have all cheered on Johnny at every turn on and off the ice.

Tuesday, 18 Sports stopped by Chapel Lumber to discuss the great accomplishment for Beecher as he ventures on to the highest level of hockey. For Bill, it’s been an emotional ride this entire week.

“It’s been an incredible high for all of us and exciting,” Beecher said. “There’s periods of time it’s very challenging emotionally and physically, but that’s what makes these times that much more rewarding and fulfilling.”

Seeing his son compete at the highest level is truly a dream for the entire Beecher family. Come Wednesday night, years of hard work will all pay off. It’s created a level of pride for the Beecher’s and all of Elmira that’s truly remarkable.

“We couldn’t be happier for him or prouder of him.”