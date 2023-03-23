ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Bill Olin is living the lacrosse dream.

Olin, a standout at Horseheads High School and at D-I Rutgers University at goalie, is continuing his coaching journey in one of the biggest college conferences in the country. Bill is in his first season as an assistant coach at Clemson University for The Tigers. In the program’s first official year of play, Clemson is setting the table for the future.

Clemson has racked up a (9-3) overall record and secured an 11-10 win over #13 Duke earlier this month for their first-ever ACC win and victory over a ranked team. The Tigers even posted back-to-back 20-plus goal performances in wins over Radford (20-2) and Presbyterian (20-4). The Tigers have even earned a spot in the national rankings coming in at #22 as ranked by Inside Lacrosse.

Olin arrived at Clemson after serving as the associate head coach at Cornell University under Jenny Grapp for The Big Red since 2016. A key to Cornell, Olin helped The Big Red to an IVY League Championship and a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. On defense, Olin guided six players to all IVY League conference honors including Katie Smith, who earned IVY League Defensive Player of The Year in 2017.

Bill was also the head coach at Capital University in Ohio from 2014-2016. The program won its conference regular season crown in just its second year of action. As a player at Rutgers, Olin was a three-time ECAC Defensive Player of the Week, two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Week, and three-time All-ECAC Academic team member.

Clemson and Olin next play this Sunday at The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill at 2 pm.

(PHOTO: Clemson University Athletics)