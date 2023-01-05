ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills icon weighs in on the support for Damar Hamlin.

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990’s, discusses Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin, 24, a safety for the Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest in Monday’s Bills at Bengals game in Cincinnati. Since then, Hamlin has shown significant signs of improvement in the intensive care unit at The University of Cincinnati Hospital.

For Levy, who truly knows about the Buffalo brotherhood with fans and players around the league, the support has been heartwarming.

“That’s a terrible thing that happened,” Levy said. “The response of the public, the Bills fans and all those behind other fans around the country has been very, very uplifting.”

Hamlin even opened his eyes up and wrote to the medical staff in the hospital asking if the Bills won the game Monday night. Their response, you’ve won the game of life.

For Levy, who often said football is not war, it’s simply a game that doesn’t mean more than life. Real compassion for your fellow man is what it’s all about.

“I don’t want the game to be something which is so devastating,” Levy said. “I think about all the fans who are in support and all the fans that were in the stadium that saw it and went home that night, without knowing what what lies ahead.”

Levy, who coached in the NFL for 17 seasons, believes that the love and prayers for Hamlin has been the difference in him getting better. Marv coached in Buffalo from 1986 to 1997 and was hired on November 3, 1986. Levy was born August 3, 1925 and is as sharp as ever at age 97.

The number three on both Levy’s hiring date for the Bills and birthday shows that destiny is at play for Hamlin’s jersey number, which is also number three.

“The fans of Buffalo are certainly supportive people,” added Levy. “I know that from my own experience, so I join their prayers for this young man’s full recovery.”