ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A first event of its kind is coming to the region for pro wrestling fans.

The first-ever Binghamton Wrestling Con hits Johnson City on Saturday, October 15 at the Bulldogs Sports Complex. The con will feature autograph signings, meet-and-greets, a wrestling show and panel discussions with some of the best wrestling talent anywhere. WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Arn Anderson highlights a standout list of attendees for Binghamton Wrestling Con.

That list also includes plenty of top New York talent such as Binghamton’s own Sean Carr, Elmira’s Rob Cook, Campbell’s HC Loc and more. Tickets are going fast and can be purchased at https://bingwrestlingcon.ticketleap.com/teamjd?fbclid=IwAR0NclGqTG0zrZ4pGFZzqXA74IcHQdS37Nr-Paiz91YjDzPENLN5XI78Al8

Full event information can also be found on Facebook by searching Binghamton Wrestling Con. Event promoter and founder, Joe Davis, tells us that this event has something for every wrestling fan.

“The idea started and it just grew from there,” Davis said.

“Meet your heroes and you can actually watch them perform later in the night,” added Davis.

The first-ever Binghamton Wrestling Con aims to draw plenty of fans and wrestling enthusiasts in an effort to make this an annual event for the region.

“That’s what I’m most excited about is getting the wrestling fans in Binghamton and Elmira because they are ravenous. They always have been,” Davis said. “I wanted to give them something special and different. I think we’re going to do that, too.”