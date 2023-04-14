ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth were dealt a loss by the Black Bears in their final home game of the regular season.

The Elmira Mammoth lost to the Binghamton Black Bears 10-3 in their final home game of the regular season. Binghamton took an early 2-0 lead just over five minutes into the game on goals scored by former Elmira Enforcer Tyler Gjurich and Donald Olivieri. Kyle Stevens put home a loose puck for Elmira later in the first period to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Black Bears would answer back with six straight goals to take an 8-1 lead in the third period. Gjurich finished the game with two goals and three assists.

The two playoff bound teams wrap up the regular season against each other again on Saturday in Binghamton at 7:00 p.m.