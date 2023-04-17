SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders were dealt a loss at home on Monday.

Chenango Forks jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one quarter and would stay in front for a 17-4 win on the road against Elmira Notre Dame in boys lacrosse. Brody Polacek led the Blue Devils in scoring with five goals and three assists. Blake Fargnoli added three goals and four assists for Chenango Forks. Finn Schweizer had two goals and an assist for Notre Dame and AJ Miller made five saves in goal for the Crusaders.

Check out the highlights from Monday night.