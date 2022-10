EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won their third straight game on Saturday.

The Horseheads football team moved to 4-2 this season with a 40-20 win on the road against East Syracuse-Minoa. Garrett Elston recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Blue Raiders a 19-12 lead. Alex Johanson would connect with Elston on a touchdown pass later in the third quarter for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads is on the road against Vestal on Friday at 7:00 p.m.