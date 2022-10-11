HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders raised money for a great cause on Tuesday.

(Photo courtesy: @hdsgirlssoccer)

The Horseheads girls soccer team held a Pink Out game on senior night in their regular season finale against Waverly on Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders raised 475 dollars from the game. The money raised will go to breast cancer awareness. The 19th-ranked Wolverines led 1-0 at halftime and won the game 2-0.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 18 Sports will host a special telethon at WETM-TV on Wednesday to help raise money for cancer research and support starting at 5 pm and will run through our 6 pm show.