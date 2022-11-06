WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Sectional champs were crowned and records were broken at the Section IV girls swimming championships on Saturday in Watkins Glen.

The Horseheads girls swimming team won a Section IV Class A title with a score of 544.5. Corning finished in second place with a score of 431. Anna Lowe, Gabrielle Janeski, Sibby Lowe, and Grace Shelhamer won the 200 yard medley relay for the Blue Raiders with the fastest time of all classes at 1:53:08. Anna Lowe, Sibby Lowe, Shelhamer, and Gracie Ringer won the 200 yard freestyle relay for Horseheads with a winning and state qualifying time of 1:40.68.

Corning junior Angie McKane continues to shine in the pool for the Hawks and was named Most Outstanding Athlete in Class A. The reigning state champ in the 100-yard butterfly broke the Section IV record in the 50 freestyle for Corning with a winning time of 23.53. McKane broke the meet record by winning the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.89. She also broke the meet record for the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.98 while helping the Hawks win the 400 freestyle relay.

The Schuyler Storm won their sixth straight Section IV Class C title with a score of 499. Individual event winners at sectionals for the Storm are listed below.

Thalia Marquez (200 free, 500 free)

Faye Mooney (100 free, 100 breaststroke)

Alannah Klemann (100 backstroke, 200 individual medley