HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders are off to a good start in the sectional finals.

The top-seeded Horseheads baseball team defeated third-seeded and STAC champs Union-Endicott 5-1 at home on Monday in game one of the Section IV Class A finals. Alex Daugherty threw a four-hitter and had 10 strikeouts to earn the win for the Blue Raiders. Gavin Wert hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning to give Horseheads a 5-0 lead. The Tigers cut the lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Aiden Huften.

Game two of the best-of-three series is at Union-Endicott on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.