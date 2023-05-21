HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders will battle the STAC champs for a sectional title.

The top-seeded Horseheads baseball team will take on third-seeded Union-Endicott in a best-of-three series in the Section IV Class A finals. The Blue Raiders won a Class AA title a year ago and know they are in for a battle against the STAC champs. “We pitch and play defense. That’s what we have to do. If we don’t do that then no we’re in trouble. It’s the way it should be instead of one game and the best team will win after three,” said Horseheads head coach Jeff Limoncelli.

Jackson Holloway scored the game-winning run after a throwing error as Horseheads won a marathon 1-0 game in ten innings against Maine-Endwell in the semifinals on Friday. The senior outfielder is confident heading into the finals against a good Tigers team. “They’re a great team too. It’s going to be a tough three games but I believe in our squad and I think we will come out on top,” said Holloway.

Game one of the Section IV Class A finals between the Tigers and the Blue Raiders is set for Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Horseheads.