Bonnie Mann reflects on Hall of Fame boxing career

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Bonnie Mann received the one of the biggest honors in her career last weekend.

The women’s boxing pioneer was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer in Las Vegas. Mann shared with us that boxing wasn’t her first choice, but it was something she grew to love. “I had just finished softball after a number of years and was looking for something different to do. I stumbled upon boxing, but as I did it I realized I was fairly decent at it,” said Mann.

Mann was more than decent at the sport, as she went on to be inducted into the United States Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame. In addition to being a Hall of Famer, Mann is also a three-time women’s world champion.

