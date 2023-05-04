ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local collector’s passion for Red Sox memorabilia has been culminated.

Thursday, Horseheads Don Allison was invited to Fenway Park, the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox. There, Allison met with Boston personnel looking at acquiring his rare collection of vintage minor league Red Sox merchandise.

Since the 1950’s, Allison has collected Elmira Pioneers and Corning Red Sox memorabilia making his collection one of the rarest in the world. The Red Sox obtained all of Allison’s collection related to the Boston affiliate teams, and, in exchange, provided a full private tour of Fenway Park. Plus, free baseball game tickets.

The collection itself is priceless. From rare programs, team photos, autograph baseballs, bats and more, Allison’s collection truly will be seen by thousands. And, what better place the Fenway Park.

It was a dream come true for Allison, 76, who continues to serve the Twin Tiers as a local baseball historian of sorts with his passion and knowledge of the game. But above all, Allison is proud to have his collection in the new hands of one of the world’s most legendary franchises.

Below, a full showcase of photos provided of Allison’s trip to one of the greatest Major League Baseball teams and venues of all-time. From The Green Monster to the clubhouse, it was a trip that Allison will never forget.