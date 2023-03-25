MANCHESTER, N.H. (WETM) – The Big Red had their season come to an end on Saturday in an NCAA Regional Final.

The 12th-ranked Cornell men’s ice hockey team were dealt a 2-1 loss by No. 5 Boston University on Saturday at the Manchester Regional Final in the NCAA Tournament. Wilmer Skoog scored the first goal of the game early in the second period to give the Terriers a 1-0 lead. Ethan Phillips would put in his own rebound to put Boston University up 2-0 in the third period. Dalton Bancroft would score a goal for the Big Red with an extra attacker with 32 seconds left to cut the lead to 2-1.

Boston University (29-10-0) would stay in front to clinch their first spot in the Frozen Four since 2015. The Terriers will play No. 1-ranked Minnesota in a national semifinal in Tampa on April 6th. Cornell finishes their season with a record of 21-11-2 and were attempting to advance to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2003.