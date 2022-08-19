WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday’s ARCA Menards Series race at The Glen came down to the final lap.

(Video courtesy: FS1)

Brandon Jones was able to pass Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray in Turn 1 on a last-lap restart to take the lead and would go on to win the General Tire Delivers 100 at Watkins Glen International. It’s the third win in four ARCA Menards Series starts in 2022 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular.

Jones said after the race in victory lane that it was a huge win for him in the ARCA Menards Series. “A big win for myself. Probably my biggest ARCA win I have ever had in my career so far just because the simple fact that we’re at The Glen. It’s a road course something I just did not grow up doing” said Jones.