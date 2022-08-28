CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Former NASCAR driver Brett Bodine returned home this weekend.

(Photo courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson)

Chemung native Brett Bodine returned home this weekend and attended the regular season finale at Chemung Speedrome on Friday night. The now 3/8 mile asphalt race track was built by the Bodine family in 1951 and would become the home track for Geoff, Brett, and Todd Bodine. Brett congratulated Super Stocks winner Frank Chapman Jr. after the race in victory lane.

Brett Bodine won in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1990 at North Wilkesboro and has 61 career top-10 finishes in the Cup Series. Brett drove the official NASCAR pace car until 2018 and is now active for the circuit’s diversity and inclusion program. It’s a program dedicated to providing access and growing the sport with people of all backgrounds.