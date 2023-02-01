ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout is heading to the next level.

Horseheads Brody Jacobs signed to play college football at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. Jacobs will play on offensive line for the Golden Rams, a team with a storied history in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

A three-year starter and team captain for the Blue Raiders, Jacobs was a Section IV All-Star in his junior season. In his senior season this past fall, the 6’3″ 280 pounder tore his ACL in week three but has now made a strong recovery on the field.

Over the years as a starting center, Jacobs was an integral part of the offensive line who helped create two Ernie Davis Award winners at Horseheads in Ryan Scott (spring 2021) and Riley Loomis (fall 2021).

(Photo: West Chester Athletics)