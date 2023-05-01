HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner has had a big junior season for Horseheads this spring.

Horseheads girls lacrosse player Brooke Sumner is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior scored five goals and had five assists for the Blue Raiders in a 17-7 win against Seton Catholic to earn a nominee. Sumner also scored six goals for the reigning five-time Section IV Class B champs in a 17-8 win against Binghamton this past Friday.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.