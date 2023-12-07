CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top divers in Corning history is heading to the next big level.

Brooke Terwilliger made her college plans official signing to The University of Toledo Thursday afternoon in front of her family, friends and teammates at Corning High School. A four-year diver and New York State runner-up this year, the two-time Section IV Champion is honored to dive for the Rockets.

“I never knew that I would be able to end up at a place that I would actually be committing there,” Terwilliger said. “It’s so exciting because it’s been one of my top schools since the very beginning.”

For Terwilliger, her success starts in the classroom as she carries a 96 average. From there, working hard in the sport has propelled her to consistent great dives and the ability to compete at the highest level. With a strong support system, Terwilliger is able to chase down even bigger dreams.

“I’m just so thankful for the opportunities and everything I’ve been given to able to do that.”

The National Honor Society member is primed for a tremendous career moving forward. And, Terwilliger can’t wait for the future at Toledo.