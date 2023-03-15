NORFOLK, Va. (WETM) – Corning’s Landen Burch continues to earn success on the mound at the collegiate level.

Burch was named Player of The Game for Old Dominion University baseball on Wednesday in the Monarchs’ 23-0 win over Princeton at home. Landen threw five innings of work, striking out seven, and gave up just four hits. The win improved Burch’s record to (2-0) for the true freshman on the hill.

ODU completed the two-game sweep of Princeton and they also beat the Tigers 13-0 in seven innings in the opener. The Monarchs broke open the second game with a five-run second inning and then scored six runs in both the sixth & seventh innings at the plate.

Burch has now pitched in four games this season for ODU (15-2) and has 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings of work with a 3.68 ERA. Next up for ODU is a three-game series at Louisiana-Monroe starting Friday night at 7 pm.

(PHOTO: ODU Athletics)