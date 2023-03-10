ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WETM) – Corning’s Lindsey Butler will run for a second national championship on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: hokiesports.com)

Corning grad Lindsey Butler advanced to the final in the women’s mile for Virginia Tech at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday. The junior is seeded fourth and finished third in her heat and 10th overall with a time of 4:41.80. She broke the school record in the mile this season with a time of 4:31:41 at the David Hemery Valentine Invite.

Butler became a national champion in the 800m Indoor last year with a winning time of 2:01.37, breaking the facility record at Birmingham CrossPlex. The final in the women’s mile is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m.