SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors had their season come to an end in the state semifinals for the second straight year in a thriller on Friday.

The Canton football team lost to Steel-High 28-21 in the PIAA Class A state semifinals on Friday in Shamokin in a game that went down to the final minute. The Warriors took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Weston Bellows to Michael Davis. Canton would take a 21-13 lead later in the third on a 1-yard touchdown run by Holden Ward.

The Rollers would tie the game late in the third on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ronald Burnette and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 21. Burnette would find the endzone again from 10 yards out with 34 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to give Steel-High a 28-21 lead and the Rollers would stay in front to advance to the state finals.

Canton finishes their season with a record of 12-2 and won a second straight District IV Class A title this season.