ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Canton football continues to shine on the gridiron.

In a rival battle on Saturday, the Warriors stayed sharp with a shutout win over visiting Towanda 40-0. With the victory, Canton improves to (4-0) overall on the season. In each of the respective wins, Canton has scored 40 or more points. On defense, the Warriors now have two shutouts and allowed only 18 points in four games.

Check out the full Saturday scoreboard below from local football action.

High School Football

Canton 40, Towanda 0

Penn Yan/Dundee 27, Haverling 26

College Football

#7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13

Cornell 23, Lehigh 20

Ithaca College 22, Alfred 0

High School Soccer

Corning boys 3, Elmira 0

Williamson boys 2, Campbell-Savona 1

Watkins Glen girls 7, Moravia 0

Haverling girls 4, Dansville 1