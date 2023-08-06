ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football is back in the Twin Tiers.

Last week, the annual Northern Tier League (NTL) Media Day was presented at Shepherd Hills Country Club in Waverly. One team that the entire state will be keeping tabs on is the Canton Warriors out of the northern tier.

Canton, who has won two consecutive PIAA District IV Championships, made back-to-back appearances in the state final four. Head coach Ryan Sechrist believes the program has been truly lucky to not only have the talent to produce on the field but also the dedicated coaching staff and community.

This year’s team opens up in the coming weeks when they host Sayre on Friday, August 25 at 7 pm. The Warriors, who went (12-2) last season, will begin with a scrimmage at Central Mountain on August 19 at 10 am. Below, a complete schedule for the Warriors and their 2023 season.

Stay with 18 Sports as we continue to preview this year’s high school football season.

8/19 @Central Mountain Wildcats (AAAAA) 10:00 am Scrimmage

8/25 Sayre Redskins (A) 7:00 pm

9/01 North Penn-Mansfield Panthers* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/07 @Wellsboro Hornets* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/16 Towanda Black Knights* (AA) 1:00 pm

9/22 @South Williamsport Mounties (A) 7:00 pm

9/29 Wyalusing Area Rams* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/06 @Montgomery Red Raiders (A) 7:00 pm

10/13 @Athens Wildcats* (AAA) 7:00 pm

10/20 @Milton Area Black Panthers (AAAA) 7:00 pm

10/27 Troy Area Trojans* (AA) 7:00 pm