ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Canton football made history last season.

The Warriors ran the table in the regular season and made it all the way to the PIAA State Final Four. Canton racked up a (13-1) overall record before falling to eventual PIAA champs, Bishop Guilfoyle. It was the first appearance in the state semis since 1990 for the talented Warriors.

This year, Canton returns plenty of star talent as the team prepares for the new season. Back is all-state running back Riley Parker who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards last year. Plus, fellow all-state picks Weston Bellows, a versatile player on both sides of the ball. And, defensive force Hayden Ward is back at linebacker after securing over 100 tackles in 2021.

Canton will have to find a way to replace all-everything quarterback Cooper Kitchen though, a leader and focal point of the entire offensive attack.

The Warriors, coached by Tyler Sechrist, were originally scheduled to open the season versus Sayre on Friday, August 26. After Sayre could not field a varsity team this year due to low numbers, Canton will now play on the road on Friday, September 1 at North Penn/Mansfield in their season opener.

Check out our full Canton Warrior preview for the 2022 season along with their schedule below.

Canton Football 2022 Schedule

8-26 7:00 pm vs. OPEN DATE

09-01 7:00 pm @ North Penn-Mansfield

09-09 7:00 pm vs. Wellsboro

09-16 7:00 pm @ Towanda

09-24 7:00 pm vs. South Williamsport

09-30 7:00 pm @ Wyalusing

10-07 7:00 pm vs. Montgomery

10-14 7:00 pm vs. Athens

10-21 7:00 pm vs. Jersey Shore

10-28 7:00 pm @ Troy