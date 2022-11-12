MUNCY, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are District IV Class A champs for a second straight season.

Second-seeded Canton rolled past top-seeded Muncy 42-7 on the road on Saturday to win their second straight District IV Class A title. It’s the fifth year in a row that the Warriors and the Indians have met in the title game. Michael Davis had a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Riley Parker added a 17-yard and a 4-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to give Canton a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Canton (11-1) will now head to the state tournament where they made it all the way to the PIAA Class A Final Four last season.

Playoff scores from Saturday are listed below.

Football

District IV Class A finals

Canton 42 , Muncy 7

District IV Class AA semifinals

Southern Columbia 48, Troy 12

District IV Class AAA semifinals

Danville 49, Athens 0

Section V 8-man Championship

Pembroke 40, Canisteo-Greenwood 20

Girls soccer

Class B state semifinals

Haverling 1, Westhill 0

Volleyball

Class D state quarterfinals

Mount Academy 3, Tioga 0