MUNCY, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are District IV Class A champs for a second straight season.
Second-seeded Canton rolled past top-seeded Muncy 42-7 on the road on Saturday to win their second straight District IV Class A title. It’s the fifth year in a row that the Warriors and the Indians have met in the title game. Michael Davis had a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Riley Parker added a 17-yard and a 4-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to give Canton a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Canton (11-1) will now head to the state tournament where they made it all the way to the PIAA Class A Final Four last season.
Playoff scores from Saturday are listed below.
Football
District IV Class A finals
Canton 42 , Muncy 7
District IV Class AA semifinals
Southern Columbia 48, Troy 12
District IV Class AAA semifinals
Danville 49, Athens 0
Section V 8-man Championship
Pembroke 40, Canisteo-Greenwood 20
Girls soccer
Class B state semifinals
Haverling 1, Westhill 0
Volleyball
Class D state quarterfinals
Mount Academy 3, Tioga 0