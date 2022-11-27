ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give the Warriors an early 7-0 lead. Hayden Ward ran for a 24-yard touchdown to put Canton up 14-0 in the first quarter. Riley Parker would return an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and would later add a 2-yard touchdown run to give the reigning two-time District IV champs a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

Canton (12-1) will face Steel-High in the Class A state semifinals next weekend. A date and site has not yet been announced.