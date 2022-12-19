CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Our Male Fall MVP had a huge season on the ground for the Warriors.

Over 37,000 votes have been counted and the 18 Sports Male Fall MVP is Canton running back Riley Parker. The senior had a huge year on the ground for Canton and led the NTL with 1,453 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns.

Parker helped the Warriors have another huge season on the gridiron. Canton went 12-2, won a second straight District IV Class A title, and made it to the PIAA Final Four for a second straight year.

The 18 Sports Female Fall MVP will be announced on Tuesday night.