BRONX, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most inspirational football players scored a special touchdown.

(Photo courtesy: scarletknights.com)

Canton High School grad, Timmy Ward, scored a touchdown off of a blocked punt for Rutgers University in the team’s 31-24 win over Miami Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl. With the win, the Scarlett Knights finished with a winning record on the season (7-6) while the Hurricanes drop to (7-6).

Ward, a junior on special teams at Rutgers, is a cancer survivor who overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while playing at Canton. Timmy also battled an ACL injury in his final season as a member of the Warriors football program.

The touchdown by Ward came a pivotal moment of the game. Down 17-14 in the third quarter, Rutgers’ Trevor Yeboah-Kodie blocked a Miami punt in the end zone and Ward was there to capitalize for the score giving the Scarlet Knights the lead 21-17.

It’s the second-ever touchdown scored by Ward at Rutgers off of a blocked punt. Ward also scored a touchdown last season at The University of Michigan in a road game.

Thursday’s win was the first Rutgers postseason bowl victory since 2014 when the team beat North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl 40-21.