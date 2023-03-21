SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Pat Carpenter hit the cage first in college lacrosse Tuesday night.

(PHOTO: St. Bonaventure Athletics)

Carpenter scored the first goal for St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse in a 22-6 loss at Syracuse as a starting midfielder. Pat finished the game with a team-high two goals on the night. The freshman finished the game with six total shots, one ground ball and one caused turnover for The Bonnies (1-7).

Alex Simmons and Owen Hiltz scored three goals each for Syracuse (5-4). This season, Carpenter has contributed greatly for The Bonnies. He’s started three games, scored five goals and added one assist.

St. Bonaventure next heads to Marquette this Saturday at 1pm. Syracuse will host Hobart this Saturday at 1 pm in the annual battle for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy.