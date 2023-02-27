ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Drew Cartwright is starting the lacrosse season off on the right foot.

Cartwright, a senior attacker from Elmira, was tabbed as The Empire 8 Lacrosse Player of The Week at Alfred University. In the Saxons’ season-opening win over Brockport 11-7 Saturday, Cartwright scored four goals and notched one assist earning the honor.

Last year was a breakout year for Cartwright at Alfred. Drew started 13 of 15 total games and scored 21 goals with16 assists in 2022. Cartwright also racked up 47 ground balls last season while earning Empire 8 second team honors.

Next up for Alfred (1-0) is a home game versus Westminster (Pa.) Wednesday at 7 pm. 18 Sports will continue to follow Cartwright and the Saxons as the season marches on.

(PHOTO: Alfred University Athletics)