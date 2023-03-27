ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Drew Cartwright reached a major milestone this past weekend in lacrosse.

Cartwright, a senior attacker at Alfred University, scored his 100th career point for The Saxons. Drew scored two goals and had an assist in Alfred’s 16-12 win on the road at Hartwick College. It was Alfred’s (5-3) third win in the program’s last four games.

Cartwright is putting together another solid year on the field for Alfred. In eight total games, Cartwright has scored nine goals with 10 assists to go along with being in the starting lineup three times. In February, Cartwright was tabbed as Empire 8 Player of The Week for his four goals against Brockport.

Stick with 18 Sports as we follow Cartwright throughout the season at Alfred.

(PHOTO: Alfred Athletics)