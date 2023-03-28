ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local product is once again living a basketball dream.

Corning Community College grad Jeff Anderson will serve as a referee for this weekend’s NCAA Final Four in Houston. Anderson will be one of 11 officials from around the country chosen to officiate college basketball’s biggest weekend. It also marks the sixth consecutive weekend that Anderson will be at The Final Four.

This weekend’s action starts on Saturday at 6:09 pm when ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic looks to upend five seed San Diego State. After the first semifinal, fifth-seeded Miami takes on fourth seed UConn at 8:49 pm. Both games will air live nationally on CBS.

Anderson continues to build on his special legacy as a basketball official as he embarks on another big weekend in his near 40-year career in the sport. 18 Sports will continue to follow Anderson’s journey in the game and beyond.