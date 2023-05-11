CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College softball endured a marathon day and it all paid off.

(PHOTO: CCC Athletics)

Wednesday, the Lady Barons dropped game one of a doubleheader to visiting Onondaga Community College, 7-6. The loss snapped CCC’s 27-game win streak but the program rebounded in a big way in the nightcap.

Corning outlasted OCC 14-12 on the strength of Hailey Hunter’s two-run home run over the fence in right-centerfield for the dramatic win in the 7th inning. The victory clinched the NJCAA MSAC regular season crown for the Lady Barons.

Next up for CCC (31-8) is postseason play in the NJCAA. Full Wednesday scoreboard listed below from around the region.

High School Softball

#4 Vestal 12, Elmira 2

#3 M-E 5, Corning 1

#11 Edison 18, Newfield 0

High School Baseball

Elmira 7, Horseheads 3

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira ND 18, Oneonta 1