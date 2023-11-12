HUNTSVILLE, AL (WETM) – The region’s top junior college runner left his mark at Corning Community College.

Hayden Allington, competing at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men’s Cross Country Race in Huntsville, Alabama, raced to a 24th place finish Saturday for the Red Barons. Allington had a final time of 28:26 capping of a strong legacy for CCC.

(PHOTOS: Provided)

Next up for Hayden is continuing on in his college career in both running and education. Allington is considering his next options but plans to pursue a career in physical education and continue to compete in running.

Last month, Allington finished in 4th place at the NJCAA Regionals at Finger Lakes Community College. The Corning High School graduate earned National Athlete of the Week by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association this season and NJCAA Region III Athlete of The Week.

18 Sports will continue to follow Allington’s progress in the sport as his career continues.