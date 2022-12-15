CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison softball standout Bella Benjamin made her next step official.

Benjamin signed to play softball at the University of Bridgeport Wednesday night in front of a big crowd of family and friends at Corning Community College’s gymnasium. The strong hitter at second base led the country in home runs last season with 21 in the NJCAA helping the Red Barons to a national runner-up finish.

Benjamin was also fifth in the nation in RBI’s with 74 and earned several postseason accolades in her freshman season. Bella was named a 2nd team NJCAA All-American, All-MSAC, All-Region III, and national Academic All-American.

Corning Community College will enjoy having Benjamin back on the field again this year as the team looks to win another NJCAA Region III title after going back-to-back in consecutive years. Benjamin will join the Purple Knights next year, a team who went (36-16) and continues to excel at the NCAA D-II level.

18 Sports takes you to the signing from Wednesday night.