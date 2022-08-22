ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The postseason awards continue to pour in for a Red Barons softball standout.

Corning Community College softball player Grace Vondracek has been named the NJCAA Region III Female Student Athlete of the Year. The Odessa-Montour grad helped the Red Barons softball team to their second straight NJCAA Division III Softball National Championship Runner-up finish with a record of 40-8.

The utility player led the nation with a staggering .626 batting average. Grace also led Division III with 97 hits and 88 runs scored. She also tallied a fourth best 46 stolen bases, 17 doubles, and 9 home runs for the Red Barons. Vondracek was also equally impressive in the classroom with a 3.82 GPA.

Vondracek was named the NJCAA Division III Softball National Player of the Year, the NFCA Division III Player of the Year, the NJCAA Region III Player of the Year, and the Mid-State Athletic Conference Player of the Year.