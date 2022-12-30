ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five tournament champions will be crowned at the Josh Palmer Fund Tournament on Friday.

The finals were held on Friday for the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic at Elmira High School. Three local teams were in action in the finals. The North Penn/Mansfield boys won a Regional Division 1 title against Vestal 52-28. Karson Dominick had a game-high 21 points for the Tigers.

Ithaca won a close contest against Elmira Notre Dame 48-41 to win a Girls Regional Division title. Mia Little scored a game-high 28 points for the Little Red and was named the tournament MVP. Mallory Sheehan had a team-high 20 points for the Crusaders and Shannon Maloney added 16 for Elmira Notre Dame.

The Corning boys erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and rallied to defeat Seton Catholic in overtime 74-63 to capture a Regional Division 2 championship.

Results from Day 4 of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic are listed below.

Boys Regional Division 1 Final

North Penn/Mansfield 52, Vestal 28

Girls Regional Division Final

Ithaca 48, Elmira Notre Dame 41

Boys Regional Division 2 Final

Corning 74, Seton Catholic 63 – F/OT

This story will be updated later tonight.