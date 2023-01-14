ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High School wrestling returned to First Arena this weekend.

The inaugural Southern Tier Memorial wrestling tournament was held on Friday and Saturday in downtown Elmira. 32 teams competed from around the region as well as teams from as far away as Florida in the first tourney at First Arena since the classic Jeff Reese Tournament concluded in 2004.

Lake Highland Prep out of Florida won the boys team title with 335 points. Defending New York State Champs Tioga finished in second place with a score of 198.5. Athens finished in third place with 143 points and Waverly finished in fifth place with 122.5 points.

Local winners on the boys side where Tioga defending state champ Ousmane Duncanson at 160 pounds and Waverly’s Kam Hills at 285. Local winners on the girls side are listed below.

114 – Layla Bennett (Athens)

120 – JC Allis (Athens)

126 – Emily Sindoni (Tioga)

152 – Kyah Nelson (Tioga)

165 – Lilly Parker Ennis (Waverly)

235 – Mackenzie LaForest (Waverly)