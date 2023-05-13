PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Notre Dame grad is celebrating another conference championship with the Cardinals.

(Photo courtesy: empire8.com)

The St. John Fisher baseball team defeated Russell Sage College at home on Saturday 5-1 to win their third-straight Empire 8 Conference Championship. Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski is an outfielder and catcher for the Cardinals. The junior has made three starts this season for Fisher and was named the Empire 8 Sportsman of the Year last season.

St. John Fisher (29-12) will next compete in the Division III NCAA Tournament and will find out their opponent on Monday.