Chase for the Championship | Duke drops out as top-seeded teams see action during ACC Tournament semis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday at the ACC Tournament sees the top four seeded teams in action for the first time.

Regular season champs Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech all hit the hardwood with fresh legs.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, the news broke that Duke has opted out of Thursday’s game with Florida State due to a COVID-19 issue within the Blue Devil program.

12 p.m. Syracuse (16-8, 10-7) vs. No. 1 seed Virginia (17-6, 13-4) A spot in the ACC semifinals is up for grabs as Syracuse and Virginia prepare to do battle. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 25, when the Cavaliers outshot Syracuse 49.2 percent to 37.9 percent and made nine more 3-pointers en route to a 23-point victory.

2:30 p.m. Miami (10-16, 6-15) vs. No. 4 seed Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6) Miami is set to face off against Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 20, when the Yellow Jackets outshot Miami 57.1 percent to 39.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to an 87-60 victory.

6:30 p.m. Duke (13-11, 11-9) vs. No. 2 seed Florida State (15-5, 11-4)