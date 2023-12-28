ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five local athletes and two athletic contributors took their rightful place in local sports history.

The 2023 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame Class was enshrined before the final game on opening night of the Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Inn Tournament Wednesday. The inductees received recognition before a solid crowd at Elmira High School and will be awarded with a lifetime name plate for their induction at the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame located in the Arnot Mall.

A complete list of each inductee is listed below. For an in-depth look at their respective accomplishments in sports please visit our article that was completed prior to the ceremony here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/chemung-county-sport-hall-of-fame-2023-class-announced/

Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2023

Hollie Cook-Hughey – Horseheads High School

Darius Garvin – Elmira Notre Dame High School

Zac Bellinger – Edison High School

Rachel Lamoreaux – Elmira Notre Dame High School

Morgan Engelbert-Marcello – Edison High School

Andrew Legare – Elmira Star-Gazette (Contributor)

Andy Malnoske – WETM-TV (Contributor)