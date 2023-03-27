CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Hawks will play lacrosse at the Division I level.

Corning lacrosse standout Chris Grimaldi signed his national letter of intent to play college lacrosse for Division I UMass on Monday. The senior has helped the Hawks win three straight Section IV Class A titles. Grimaldi was a 4th team all-state pick and was a Section IV 1st team all-league selection a year ago.

Grimaldi joins his three brothers that all played lacrosse at the next level and he is excited to play for the Minutemen. “This has been a dream since as long as I can remember. Being with my brothers. Following in their footsteps,” said Grimaldi.

Grimaldi is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in business.