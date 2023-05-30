ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tuesday was an emotional day at WETM-TV.

Chuck Brame, a sports anchor and reporter for nearly 20 years at the station, will be moving on in his career. The native of Watkins Glen will pursue other opportunities outside of the industry which will allow him to spend more time with his family.

18 Sports takes a special look back on some of the greatest moments and times in Chuck Brame’s great career. Brame worked his way up the ladder from news photographer to weekend sports anchor/reporter. Don’t miss our salute to one of the all-time greats in Elmira television history.